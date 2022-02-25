It happens to all of us. You open your closet door, stare at your wardrobe for 10 minutes, try something on, and walk away feeling completely defeated. It seems like no matter how many items you have available, nothing works for you here and now. That, my friends, is what I would describe as a style slump.

As individuals, we’re constantly changing, so it makes total sense that what worked for our style one day doesn’t work the next. Fortunately, there are steps you can take to get out of the slump and back to feeling like your grand self. Below are three tips to get over a style slump and boost your confidence.

Do a closet cleanout

Now, this doesn’t simply mean you put your shoes back on the rack, pick up the clothes from the ground, and re-color coordinate your items. A closet clean-out takes a lot more time, energy, and focus. It’ll require you to remove all the items out of your closet and onto a spacious area (your bed, for example). Click here to read more about the process.

At the end of a closet clean-out session, you should have a clean slate to work from. All the pieces in your closet should be items you love. This will make getting dressed easier and a lot more enjoyable.

Find inspiration

I’m a big fan of finding inspiration for anything in life. Whether looking for dinner ideas, fun nail designs, or new ways of organizing my home, inspiration is out there. There’s no need to reinvent the wheel. If you’re not already using Pinterest, it’s the best place to start. It’s the one-stop shop for all things inspiration.

I love searching for outfit ideas based on the occasion or whether and then scrolling through boards that have a similar feel. Once you find an outfit idea that speaks to you, either save it to a board or take a screenshot. This makes it easy to look back on your selections and create outfits based on your finds.

Step out of your comfort zone

If you’re looking to reconnect with your style and crawl out of a slump, I challenge you to step out of your comfort zone. Now, this doesn’t mean you have to completely trash your jeans and t-shirts for tulle skirts and crop tops, but it does mean you should try something new. Whatever that means to you.

Start small by simply layering existing items in your closet. Mix and match colors, patterns, and textures. Try that new outfit idea you found on Pinterest and make it your own. When it comes to style, the possibilities are endless.