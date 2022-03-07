There’s no feeling more rewarding than finally getting to a Friday evening after a long and stressful week. Life is demanding and exhausting, and it’s up to us to recharge to ensure we can show up for a new week of busy schedules and challenging assignments.

Taking the time to relax and energize after a long week is essential to your health, wellbeing, and productivity. Below are six simple ideas to recharge during the weekend.

Connect with your loved ones

If your weeks are busy with work, school, and home responsibilities, likely, you don’t have a lot of spare time to connect with those outside your household. Connecting with your loved ones during the weekend is a great way to recharge. It offers a unique way to decompress after a long week.

Create a vision board

One of the best tricks to recharge during the weekend is to find ways to stay motivated. Getting excited about the future is one way to get there. I love creating vision boards because it helps me see what my goals are and gets me thinking about how I am going to reach them.

Organize and declutter

There’s something incredibly satisfying about organizing a space in your home that has been messy for far too long. For some, spending time cleaning or decluttering may not seem like a relaxing activity, but to me, there’s nothing more calming than arranging an untidy drawer, cabinet, or closet. Give it a try next weekend.

Rekindle your love for a hobby

When was the last time you picked up a paintbrush, tennis racket, or whatever tool or equipment you use to do what you love? Oftentimes, the first things to go from our to-do list are the things we enjoy doing. When we prioritize our hobbies, we rekindle that connection with our passion, which is a great way to recharge after a stressful week.

Unplug from electronics

For many of us, our idea of relaxing is sitting on the couch while we mindlessly scroll through our phones. Unfortunately, this option doesn’t always offer the most benefits. While you might think you’re relaxing and recharging, you’re not doing anything productive. If you’re looking to recharge during the weekend, I challenge you to put your electronics away and try an unplugged approach instead.

Do nothing

I know, this option is easier said than done, but hear me out here. We’ve been programmed to believe that to be productive, we must be doing something meaningful at every moment. While this might seem like the best option, not taking the time to relax may lead to overwhelming stress and burnout. Next weekend, I challenge you to do nothing. At least for one hour. You’ll be surprised how relaxing, recharging and liberating it is.