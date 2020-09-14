How to Keep a Creative Business Mindset While Working Remotely

Over the last six months, working from home went from being a privilege few experienced, to a necessity millions around the world had to adapt to. In those six months, employees, entrepreneurs, and executives around the world have had to learn to adjust to the new normal. While working from home has many benefits, it also comes with some hurdles. One of those hurdles is hitting creative blocks, a big problem for growing businesses and established organizations.

Keeping a creative business mindset is essential to staying innovative and productive. Whether you’re working a corporate job or running a business from your home, working remotely can take a toll on your creativity. Below are some simple exercises to keep a creative business mindset while working remotely.

Innovate with inspiration

No matter what industry you’re in, it’s likely you’ve experienced creative funk before. You know, the kind of hurdle where you can’t seem to think creatively, innovatively, or artistically. It seems like no matter how hard you try to focus, nothing comes out. When I can’t seem to find inspiration within myself, I like to look outward for fresh ideas. Taking some time to browse through Pinterest or your favorite magazine can help you reignite the light inside of you.

Cut back on consumption

Although finding inspiration can help you get back on your creative track, too much of it can also backfire. If you find yourself constantly checking your email, social media, or any kind of distraction while you’re feeling uninspired, you’re likely consuming too much. Consuming too much can lead to fatigue and comparison syndrome, constantly making you feel like your work isn’t good enough. Set time limits to your consumption and witness how your energy can shift its focus.

Connect with colleagues and coworkers

Working remotely shouldn’t translate to working alone. If being away from your office and coworkers is contributing to your lack of creativity, it might be a good idea to connect with your peers. Zoom calls and Google hangouts have become one of the top ways to communicate with companies and groups. Consider planning a call with some people in your industry. A brainstorming session might be just what you need to get your ideas flowing again.

Spice up your scenery

If you’ve been staring at the same blank wall these last six months, a change of scenery will do you good. As the temperatures start to go down, consider stepping outside at least once a day. This is a great opportunity to refresh your energy and gather inspiration. You might also be surprised how refreshing it is to simply shift some things around in your space. Facing your desk toward a window is one of the easiest ways to boost your creativity when you’re stuck in a funk.