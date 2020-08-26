These Small Upgrades Drastically Improved My Home Office Vibes

Working from home has become a way of life for millions of Americans as they navigate office closures and Coronavirus guidelines. While some employees were sent home with a computer and some accessories, there’s a lot more that goes into creating a successful home office.

Whether you’re an entrepreneur working from home full time or are temporarily trying it while your office is closed, having a well set up home office can greatly improve your mood, productivity, and efficiency. As an entrepreneur who’s been working from home for the last three years, I’m constantly looking for the best ways to set myself up for success. Below is a list of small but mighty changes that drastically improved my home office vibes recently.

Declutter your space

Cleanliness should go without saying, but decluttering is taking it a step further to ensure you minimize distractions during the day. If you’re one of those people with 500 picture frames and 100 file folders on your desk, it might be time to reconsider what’s essential and what you can live without. Here’s a clue: you don’t need that much. Aside from your computer and a few other tools, your space should be free of clutter. Take some time to go through all your stuff and decide what’s essential and what’s not.

Sit facing a window

If your home office space is small like mine, then you’re probably trying to make the best of what you’ve got. For me, my guest bedroom (aka, the smallest room in the house) became my home office when I embarked on my entrepreneur journey. Since then, I’ve moved my desk around a lot, but no change was as impactful as facing toward a window. There’s something powerful about being able to see trees branches move, birds fly by, and cars cruise through the street. If you’re currently facing a wall, I’d challenge you to get a change of scenery.

Add some scents

I’m a huge fan of good scents. Whether it’s in a candle, a diffuser, or an incense, being able to smell relaxing scents is one of my favorite things to do in my office. For me, it has the power to elevate the mood in the room, which usually translates to me being more focused and productive.

Upgrade to a comfy chair

When I first set up my home office, I purchased a cheap office chair at a furniture store. I was being mindful of my spending, and at the same time, ignoring my posture and health. Think about how many hours you sit during the day cranking out work. A comfortable chair is a great investment for those working from home for the next few months. Trust me, it’s life-changing.

Create a charging dock

Treating your home office as an actual office is important if you want to make the most of your time while working from home. If you’re constantly running around the house looking for a spare cable to charge your phone, laptop, or headphones, you’re wasting precious time. Make it a priority to set up a charging station in your home office. It might take some investment up front, but your productivity will thank you.