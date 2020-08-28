10 Social Distancing Date Night Ideas to Spice Up Your Love Life

Late-night dates to the movies, fancy restaurants, and local attractions all seem so foreign during these troubling times. It seems like an eternity ago that we could enjoy a fun and flirty time with our significant other. Times have changed, and they require us to be more creative with our plans than we used to be.

With the Coronavirus pandemic impacting so many areas of our lives, our romantic relationships should remain a priority. Below are 10 social distancing approved date night ideas to spice up your love life during the quarantine.

Have a take-out picnic

One of my favorite things to do for date night with my husband during quarantine is having a takeout picnic. Whether we enjoy our meals while sitting in the air-conditioned car or sitting under a tree, there’s something special about having a meal outside of the house (even if it’s not inside of a restaurant).

Travel virtually

There are many ways to explore the world without leaving your home. Whether you choose to enjoy a virtual tour of a museum or enjoy a Netflix documentary about popular dishes throughout the world, your options are endless. This is a great way to plan any future trips post-Coronavirus.

Road trip to local treasures

There’s never a shortage of places you can visit in your state. A road trip doesn’t mean driving across the country, during quarantine, no adventure is too small, especially when it comes to getting outside. Do some research about your state and plan to visit some gems that might be hiding nearby.

Take a walk

If there’s anything this pandemic has taught me is to not take anything for granted. Finding joys in simple things like taking a walk around the park puts things into perspective, especially when you’re doing it with your favorite person. I love walking around town with my husband by my side talking about our goals.

Spa at home

If all the business closures have you missing the spa, get creative, and have a spa date with your partner. This is a great opportunity to get make your significant other aware of your self-care routine and possibly get them to join in on the fun. Facials, pedicures, and massages are all great options.

Movie under the stars

If you love movies as much as I do, then an outdoor movie night might just be what your relationship needs during the quarantine funk. This is a great way to switch things up while keeping them simple. A projector, comfortable chairs, and some snacks are all you need to make this date night happen.

Plan a trip

I don’t know about you, but planning trips is nearly half the fun for me, especially doing it with my husband. I love deciding on dates, destinations, and details about upcoming trips. While travel isn’t what it used to be, it’s never too early to dream. Many travel sites are offering free cancelations due to Covid-19, so this is a great time to make some plans and cancel them if needed.

Cook dinner together

If cooking dinner is usually your responsibility, it might be a fun chance to test your skills in the kitchen together. Yes, this might mean lots of patience and delegation, but you never know what you’ll discover. If it’s a complete disaster, you can always refer to the first suggestion of takeout.

Book a staycation

If you’re desperate to get out of the house but aren’t ready to get out of the country yet, booking an overnight stay at a local hotel might just be the trick. While you might not be able to enjoy all the amenities of a hotel, you’ll likely get a good deal during these slow times in the industry.

Paint and sip

If you love wine and art, then paint and sip is the perfect combination for a much-needed date night. All you’ll need is a few canvases, some paint, and your favorite bottles of wine. If your paintings aren’t good, at least your conversations will be.