The Coronavirus pandemic brought a lot of changes to 2020, and the workforce was one of the most affected areas. Millions of Americans were either laid off, furloughed, or transitioned into working from home. If you were one of the many affected, you’re probably left wondering what’s next in your professional life. Is it time for a change? For a new opportunity? For a completely new industry?

During these times of uncertainty, we’re all wondering what’s in store for the future. While some might be scared, others are optimistic about what all the change will bring. If you’re in the market for a new job, career, or opportunity during these troubling times, it might be time to update your resume for one that fits those needs.

Below are four simple resume updates for a career change.

Update your objective

Fitting all your skills, experience, and goals on a single sheet of paper is complicated, so focusing on the essentials is key to getting noticed. One of the first things you should consider updating in your resume is your objective. Since it’s one of the first things recruiters see, you want to make sure your goals are clear and comprehensible. Remember that the job search experience isn’t just about the employer interviewing you. You have to make sure that the company is the right fit for you as well.

Add essential keywords

Resume details are all relevant to the company, industry, and job type, so it’s crucial you stick to what’s important to you and the opportunity. When updating your resume, make sure to add essential keywords that match your abilities with their requirements. If you’re applying for a position with a big company, it’s likely your resume would have to go through a resume scanner looking for essential keywords that match their needs. By including those keywords, you’re increasing the likelihood of your resume being seen by an actual recruiter.

Include relevant skills

If it’s been years since your last career change, it’s likely your current skills listed in your resume are outdated and irrelevant. Making a career change can be scary at first, but with knowledge comes confidence, so make sure you’re equipped with the necessary skills to make the move. Even if the career change is completely different from your previous experience, you can still include relevant skills you’re bringing from your previous opportunity. It’s likely many of your skills from the past can be applied to your career change now.

Optimize the opportunity

One of the biggest mistakes job seekers make when seeking a new opportunity is failing to personalize their outreach. We think a resume is a one and done deal when in reality, it’s an opportunity to personalize your skills to their needs. Finding ways to personalize your resume to the requirements of the company and industry can put you ahead of many others applying for that same role. If you want to stand out from the crowd, make sure to optimize your opportunity by personalizing your resume to their particular prerequisites.