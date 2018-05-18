How many of you remember learning how to create a professional-looking resume in one of your college business classes?

My professor explained how important it was to have an objective, key phrases like “Responsible for” and “Proficient in,” and to include references who could vouch for your unparalleled work performance.

But as the working world changes, so does the factors that make a resume stand out from the rest of the other applicants in the pile.

Here are five things you should remove from your resume to bring it up to date with today’s standards.

Remove the objective.

I know, this feels really weird and I can’t believe I am saying this, but according to Business Insider and various other financial websites, it’s time to get rid of it. The reason is stating an objective usually turns into a paragraph stating the obvious, that you want to work for a company that can help you grow while gaining more knowledge and experience. Sound pretty much along the lines of your objective? It becomes redundant and, to put it bluntly, it’s obvious. Otherwise, why would you be applying for the job in the first place?

Only add special interests or hobbies if they directly relate to the position you’re applying for.

In other words, don’t list that you love to practice magic in the dark arts unless you plan to work at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, and even then I would find a less creepy hobby to list. But if you are applying to be a health writer and one of your hobbies is to create meal plans for all your friends, then that might be helpful to list because it helps qualify you for the job.

Jargon, unnecessary big words, and phrases like “Responsible for.”

Here is another method that is now outdated. Keeping your resume quick and to the point makes it easier to read and less overwhelming to the people reading resumes all day long looking for good candidates. Instead of saying “Responsible for overseeing shift changes,” simply put “Oversaw shift changes” instead. Also, using jargon that no one but your old co-workers will understand only makes your resume confusing. Keep it to the point and simple.

Things no longer relevant to the job you’re applying for.

If you are applying for a position for corporate management then it’s time to remove anything other than experience you have related to the management field. You can delete “Part-time Dog Walker” off the resume, along with “Captain of the Glee Club” and any other irrelevant or old jobs that won’t help you during the hiring process.

Lies.

This should go without saying, but considering a handful of other publications mentioned this it seems like it’s more common than one would think. Basically, don’t lie on your resume about anything. If you were an editor for a book publisher don’t embellish or lie by saying you were a Pulitzer-prize winning author and editor. No. Just don’t.

Other things to keep in mind when writing a new resume is to never use contact information that belongs to your current or old workplace, only list your contact phone number, and don’t bother listing that a phone number is a phone number by stating it is.

Lastly, state at the bottom of your resume that references are available upon request. Follow these tips and you should be well on your way to a standout resume.