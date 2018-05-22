Although we haven’t hit triple digits yet, we are only a week away before seeing our first 101 degree day of the summer.

That means with the temperatures being in the 90s already, it’s critical you are cautious when taking your dogs out for a walk.

Asphalt and pavement can easily be 20 degrees hotter than what the temperature is outside. That means what may feel fine in the air is completely different than what feels fine on Fido’s feet.

Before deciding to go for a walk, make sure you do the hand test. Place both of your hands palm down on the surface you will be walking on.

If you can’t keep your palms on the ground for more than 10 seconds, it’s too hot for your dog’s paws and they are highly at risk for burning their paw pads.

But the hot Arizona temperatures won’t be backing off anytime soon, so what are you and Fido suppose to do? You can’t stay locked inside all summer long.

That’s why PetSmart, in conjunction with Fulton Homes, is giving away free dog booties for Arizonans and their four-legged friends.

The “Cause for Paws” program aims to prevent unnecessary burns to dog’s paws when walking on the hot pavement in scorching temperatures.

In just a matter of seconds dog’s paws can suffer severe burns to their paw pads, and the asphalt can easily reach 170 degrees during the summer months, according to azcentral.

The plastic boots slip comfortably onto your dogs feet and secure with a tie. The booties are also biodegradable, as well as reusable, easy to clean and waterproof.

Interested in scoring a free pair of booties? The Cause for Paws bootie giveaway will take place on various dates at a handful of PetSmart locations across the Valley.

Check out the list below. The events are held from 11 a.m to 1 p.m.