How to Manage Stress During Back to School Season

Back to school season has always been a stressful time for parents. This year, the pressure and anxiety have skyrocketed. COVID-19 completely shifted our worlds, and along with that came uncertainty. Uncertainty when it comes to stability, health, and education for our children.

Since mid-March, children across the nation have been on hold when it comes to their education. While online schooling was set in place, it was nowhere near the experience children were used to in the classroom. As a mom, attempting to guide my daughter through her coursework was tough. It was a stressful time for both of us.

Now, as back to school season approaches, parents are left with the nerve-wracking decision to send their kids back to in-person learning or attempting to guide them through online education at home. While this season can be tough, it’s important to stay grounded and do what’s best for you and your family. Below are some tips to help manage stress during back to school season.

Feel your feelings

The first step to managing your stress is to acknowledge that it’s there. While ignoring it can seem productive at the time, there’s nothing worse than burring your emotions. If you’re beginning to feel stressed and anxious about your options, take some time to sit with those feelings. Think about why you’re feeling that way and what you need to do to feel better.

Talk it out

Once you’ve taken some alone time to sit with your feelings, find someone you can rely on to share those worries with. For me, my husband is always my go-to person. He gives me the time to share my emotions, while still giving me insightful information to help me make better decisions. Talking to others about your emotions is a great way to tackle negative feelings.

It’s OK to not be sure

When it comes to back to school season post-COVID-19, an argument can be made for each side. There are pros and cons for opting for in-person learning and online learning. Information, statistics, and guidelines are changing daily, so it’s OK to feel one way one day and change your mind the next. We’re living in an uncertain time, so uncertain decisions are common. Give yourself grace.

Be flexible and prepared

During this time of uncertainty, making plans seems silly. You can decide to do something and have your plans completely changed because of the guidelines. While making a decision is important, it’s just as important to be flexible and prepared for all possible outcomes. If you’re opting for in-person learning, know that regulations can change at any moment, so being prepared for online learning is crucial.

Practice self-care

Being a parent is the toughest job I’ve ever had, and moments like these prove to me why. Making these tough choices is exhausting and overwhelming. That’s why it’s more important than ever to take care of yourself. Show yourself some love by practicing self-care regularly. Whether you need that alone time every Friday or need to work out every morning, do what makes you feel good. Your family depends on it.