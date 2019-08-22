Why You Should Be Involving Your Kids in House Chores

It’s hard to believe I’m the mom of a 7-year-old. It seems like just yesterday she was a just newborn learning to hold her bottle. Today, I’m learning to navigate all the changes that come with parenting for her age group. One of those big changes is involving her in house chores.

There are a lot of mixed thoughts when it comes to involving kids with chores, but in my opinion, the benefits outweigh the hassles. If you’re parenting a child in a similar age group, it might be time to consider involving your kid in house chores. Below are my top reasons why you should be doing so.

Create good habits

Ever since I listened to the audiobook Power of Habit by Charles Duhigg, I’ve been obsessed with the idea of building strong habits. From the time I wake up in the morning to the routines I’ve built before falling asleep, our lives are built around habits. One of my biggest takeaways from the book is how important one good habit can be to kickstart a chain reaction.

Chores can be the small steps for children to build strong routines that can eventually lead to building respect, responsibility, and time management.

Build a strong work ethic

It’s never too early to instill a good work ethic in our children. Whether it’s a small gesture like holding the door open for a stranger or helping a neighbor with his groceries, work ethic is essential in life. A strong work ethic will help build good habits, like focus, diligence, and following through with their promise.

Remember that these skills will take time to build, so patience from you and your child are essential for success.

Teach them about money

One of the biggest life lessons I missed out on when growing up was the importance of learning to handle money. While I received an allowance, I was never taught how to handle the money I was receiving. If you plan to pay your children for completing certain tasks, take this as an opportunity to teach them about money.

It’s not about how much you’re paying them, but instead, what lessons you’re teaching them. So, don’t stress the payout and focus on the message at hand.

While chores require patience and persistence from both parents and their kids, they are an essential part of building strong skills. Start by incorporating easy tasks like setting the table, wiping the counters, or getting the mail.