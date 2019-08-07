How Parents Can Prepare Their Kids for Back to School Season

Back to school season can be a scary transition for parents and their children, but it doesn’t have to be. As the proud mom of a second-grader, and fanatic of strong habits and routines, I’ve experienced first-hand the power of preparing for back to school season.

If you’re concerned about the new beginning the school year will bring, there are a few things you can do to prepare for it. Below are my top three tips for preparing your kids for back to school season.

Establish a strong bedtime routine

I’ve talked about strong bedtime routines before, and that’s because I truly believe it’s one of the key elements to ending and starting your day on the right foot. A strong bedtime routine can include everything from a set bedtime (my daughter’s is 8 pm), filling up water bottles for the next day, and checking in on the outcome of that day.

For my daughter, following a consistent schedule has helped her build strong bedtime habits. Start by making a checklist that your child can follow. You can even make a game out of it to encourage getting everything done.

Establish a powerful morning routine

Early mornings can be daunting for children. However, if you’ve created a strong bedtime routine, mornings should be a lot easier. Earlier bedtimes mean earlier wake-up times, so make sure you get your kids in bed early enough to ensure they get enough sleep.

Like with bedtimes, following a checklist can ensure everything gets done without chaos.

Recite school expectations

Two months away from school work and responsibilities can make it hard for students to remember what’s expected of them. Most schools send emails or letters informing parents of the school’s dynamics and guidelines. Take the time to outline these rules to your children before sending them back to school.

Understanding what to expect can help your child start the school year on the right foot. It’s a benefit for them, faculty, and classmates as well.