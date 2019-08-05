7 Surprising Tips for Mommy Bloggers

The internet has made it easier for parents to share their struggles, challenges, and triumphs with others who may be going through the same experiences. While there are many methods of communication to choose from, blogging is by far one of the most popular. Mommy blogs, in particular, have become an estimated $11 billion industry, with moms generating income while sharing their daily stories of raising kids. While there are many benefits to this type of work, there are some struggles that anyone interested in this field should anticipate. Below are some incredible tips that will help you stay at the top of your game when it comes to creating the best mommy blog possible.

Attracting Followers

With millions of mommy blogs on the internet, it can be hard to differentiate yourself from others. While utilizing several different social media platforms can help, it’s important to understand how they work to get subscribers. This can be a difficult journey, but fortunately, many resources can help you learn how to do it. By keeping your blog freshly updated, providing good content, and connecting other social media platforms, you can find yourself with more followers or subscribers than you ever anticipated.

Deciding What to Share

When most moms begin blogging about their experiences raising children, they are looking to connect with others in similar situations. However, as their children grow up and change, many mothers struggle with the decision of what to share. While they want to connect with others, they don’t want to compromise the privacy of their children by oversharing. This is what leads many mom bloggers to stop sharing or change their content to something more private but still related to parenting.

Staying Positive

Moms that allow comments on their blogs are surprised to find that not all of their followers are positive. Many people write hurtful comments on their posts that can be disheartening to read. This is where the power of positivity comes in handy and can empower moms to continue with their blogging passion.

Deciding How to Monetize

To make money blogging, monetizing the traffic that comes through is necessary. There are many ways to do this, including creating affiliate links, posting ads, working with sponsors, and selling e-books. However, it’s important to choose the option that fits best with the audience that you have. Over-monetizing can alienate those who follow you and result in them quickly clicking the “unsubscribe” button.

Finding Time

Busy moms may not be able to find the time to regularly update their blogs and share stories. While this is completely understandable, it can result in the loss of subscribers due to lack of interest. This is why it’s so important for bloggers to keep to a schedule of when they post new stories on their blogs and any other social media platforms. In addition to this, some moms choose to send emails to subscribers to keep them engaged and regularly visiting their blog to see new content.

Keeping Real-Life Friends

Some mom bloggers have confessed that they find it difficult to stay connected to real-life friends as their popularity online increases. While the reasons for this vary, many friends don’t want to risk their privacy by having their stories shared on the blog. This is where it’s important to set boundaries with friends to ensure you don’t accidentally share private stories.

Protecting Kids from Negative Comments

As children get older, they will have a natural curiosity about their mom blogging about them. This can result in them seeing negative feedback about them, which can be emotional. This is why many moms recommend filtering comments and deleting negative feedback as children become old enough to read the blog for themselves.

Finding Your Space Online

Creating your personal space online through a mommy blog can be a positive experience. However, by anticipating the struggles you may face as you get started, you can avoid disappointment and added stress. While blogging may not be as simple as it seems, it can be a worthwhile experience that connects you to some great people along the way. So as long as you follow these tips, your mommy blogging experience will be amazing!