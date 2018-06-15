Staying Safe During Arizona’s Heat and Drought

For those who were born in Arizona or have lived here most of their adult life, forging through the summer months in extreme heat is nothing new.

We are use to 104 degree days, but that doesn’t mean it’s okay to ignore the hot weather and how your body responds to it.

Especially now that Arizona is in a drought, using common sense and being aware of how hot the days are will keep everyone safe and healthy.

That’s why Honor Health wants to remind people of the dangers of exposing yourself to extreme heat without being cautious when doing so.

It’s recommended that people try to run errands or participate in recreational activities in the early morning or early evening, and to avoid being outside in the sun between 10 a.m and 4 p.m. when the sun is the hottest.

Never let kids run around outside barefoot as they are at risk for getting second-degree burns from the hot pavement. Also, make sure they have on sunblock with an SPF of 30 or more, and that it’s reapplied every two hours.

Always check the temperature of belt buckles and car doors before getting in the car. These are the two common causes of heat-related injuries as the metal buckles can get very hot.

Always keep water bottles in the car and make sure you test the water before drinking it if its been sitting in the car for a few hours. The water can get extremely hot sitting in the sun.

Lastly, watch out for heat-related illness like heat stroke when out in the sun. Signs include muscle cramps, cold sweats, nausea, vomiting, feeling dizzy and a shallow breathing.

Sometimes being out in the sun during the hottest times of the day is unavoidable, but staying smart and taking the proper precautions will help ensure you and your family stays safe.