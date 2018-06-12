Police Warning Parents, Hot Hose Water Can Cause Burns

After a 9-month-old suffered second-degree burns to 30 percent of his body in 2016 in Las Vegas, police are reminding everyone that hose water can get hot enough during the summer to cause serious injury.

Just like Las Vegas, Arizona summers can be brutal, with an average day reaching 100 degrees.

During this time most kids love to cool off by swimming in a pool or having fun with water toys and the garden hose.

But outside hoses can act as an electric kettle to water that is still sitting within the actual hose after its last use. The rubber insulates the hose causing the water to heat up, sometimes to a whopping 140 degrees, according to CBS News.

If the stagnant water gets sprayed on any person or animal once the hose is turned on, it can cause severe burns and the need for immediate medical attention.

When living in hot climates like Arizona it may seem like common knowledge to let the hose water run for a while to allow the water to cool down.

But kids especially don’t realize how hot the water can actually get, and will turn the hose on to scalding hot water. As a reminder always make sure to store your backyard hose somewhere that is shaded, or inside of a hose bin kept out of the sun.

Always remind children to never touch the water that first comes out of the hose when initially turning it on, and for little kids, make sure a parent or adult helps them with the hose to avoid any accidental burns.

Allow the water to run for five or so minutes, or at least until it feels cool to the touch. Also, watch out for any rips or holes in the hose so as to not accidentally burn yourself or somene from the hot water coming through the leaks.

Taking extra precautions will help ensure that everyone has a fun, safe and cool summer.