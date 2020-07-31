Three Tips to Make Smart Fashion Choices on Any Budget

Regardless of how you feel about fashion, clothes carry great power over our lives. Our style has the influence to express how we feel, how we want to be seen, and what we’re after in life. Unfortunately, fashion is also a billion-dollar industry that is often trying to make us buy into the idea that to be happy, we have to be constantly purchasing new items.

When it comes to fashion, the possibilities are endless. We have countless options available to us 24/7, so making smart choices comes down to picking alternatives to what’s often marketed to us. Below are three tips to make smart fashion choices regardless of your budget.

Timeless vs trendy

As consumers, we’re often pitched the idea that to look the part, we must keep up with the current trends. I’m here to debunk that idea. For retailers, trends are good because they keep you coming back for more. For consumers, this idea burns a hole in your pocket and keeps you from ever being satisfied with your wardrobe.

Instead of purchasing trendy clothes that will go out of style next month, focus on investing in pieces that are timeless and will look great for years to come. Items like a black dress, an A-line skirt, and a good blazer are some key pieces we should all have in our wardrobes.

Quality vs quantity

Consumer culture has become a way of life for most of us. We believe that the more we have the happier we’ll be. Unfortunately, this couldn’t be farther from the truth. Material possessions usually only bring us joy for a short time before it’s irrelevant. This is important to remember when it comes to fashion as well. More isn’t always better.

When it comes to our wardrobes, having a smaller amount of quality items is better than a large number of cheap pieces. Quality items last longer, are made better and are better for the environment. Next time you’re shopping for additions to your wardrobe, see if there are any improvements you can make to your fashion choices.

Capsule vs colorful

As shoppers, we are marketed items ranging in every style, color, and pattern. While fun and quirky patterns can seem like the right buy at the moment, it usually becomes an outlier in our closets never to be worn again.

Sticking to a color palette is a simple and effective way to build a capsule wardrobe you can stick with for years to come. Simply pick 4 to 5 colors you feel best in and build a wardrobe around them. You’ll find that getting dressed will be easier and more fun with your narrowed options.