5 Practical Tips for Dressing for a Virtual Conference

It’s hard to believe it’s been almost a year since the COVID-19 pandemic changed the world as we knew it. Everything’s changed. Many employees work from home, schools are virtual, and live events are nearly inexistent. Sure, we’ll return to some sort of normalcy someday, but for now, it’s safe to say much of our lives are restrained to our homes and computers.

With live in-person events on hiatus for a while, virtual conferences have become the next great thing. They offer guests the ability to keep learning, growing, and networking, even from the comfort of their homes. If you’re attending a virtual conference soon and are unsure of what to wear, we have some ideas. Below are five practical tips for dressing for a virtual conference.

Keep your background in mind

First and foremost, you shouldn’t commit to any outfit before thinking about your background first. If you’re like me and you typically have a plain white background for your video calls, try to stay away from white or light colors that can wash you out. A contrasting color usually shows up best when dressing for a virtual conference.

Opt for a dressy top

When on a video call, the top half of our body is what is usually in the frame. Since you can’t make a statement with the rest of your outfit, choosing a dressy top can help you achieve a professional and put-together look without so much effort. If you’re feeling extra bold, try a top with power shoulders. They look great and are an easy way to show authority.

Show your personality

It’s hard to express your personality when you can’t connect with attendees in-person like you used to. Since most of our time on video calls and virtual conferences is spent on mute, we must show our personality differently. While staying professional is important, we shouldn’t forget to wear things that are true to our style.

Try bold colors

There’s no easier way to stand out on a virtual call than by wearing bright and bold colors. You’ll be easy to distinguish and not so easy to forget. Bold colors also show up beautifully on video calls, so they’re a great way to put your best face (or top half) forward when you’re trying to make a good first impression.

Add a statement accessory

Nothing pulls together a look like a strong accessory. Whether you opt for a pair of earrings, a headband, or a necklace, a statement accessory can set you and your outfit aside from the rest. No matter what direction you choose to go in, make sure each piece is true to you and your style. There’s nothing worse than wearing something uncomfortable for hours at a time.