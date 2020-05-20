As a personal stylist and work from home entrepreneur, I’m constantly on the hunt for the next best piece of clothing that can take me from my bedroom to the conference room. While work from home style has always been important to me, it’s become a bigger part of my life since COVID-19 and shelter in place orders. It’s safe to say I’ve curated a wardrobe full of key items to survive the quarantine.

Of course, each staple and piece in your wardrobe is relevant to your style, however, there are some of the most classic pieces that you can keep in your closet through quarantine and beyond. Below are 10 work from home wardrobe staples to boost your style.

High waist jeans

If there’s one style that works on any body type, it’s high waist jeans. The flattering, comfortable, and always stylish high waist jeans are a must in every wardrobe, especially during the quarantine. I love denim because it’s comfortable to be around the house with, yet easy to layer and dress up if the occasion calls for it.

Black leggings

There’s no single article of clothing that is more versatile than a black legging. Sure, they have a bad reputation for being overused, lazy, or unflattering, but the truth is, if styled correctly, they can be a lifesaver when working from home.

Black skirt

As someone who owns multiple black skirts, I can say that they’re some of my favorite pieces in my entire closet. I can pair it with a t-shirt for a casual feel or layer it with a blazer for a more put-together look.

White t-shirt

A basic white t-shirt is the epidemy of a wardrobe staple. Men, women, and children should all have a white t-shirt they can reach for when in a rush. I love mine because it goes with almost everything.

Black bodysuit

If you’re looking for a flattering, effortless, and multipurpose item, a black bodysuit is a perfect addition to your work from home wardrobe. I wish I had a bodysuit in every color, they’re just that great.

Little black dress

It’s no secret that the little black dress will never go out of style. I love that you can find them in every shape, fabric, and style. Pick one that works with your lifestyle and see how much use you can get out of it.

Cheetah print midi dress

While I’m all about the basics and neutrals, I can’t help but drool over cheetah print. This pattern has gone in and out of style multiple times, but this time, I think it’s here to stay. It’s effortless yet fashionable and can be easily dressed up or down to fit your style needs.

Statement blazer

When you think of blazers you probably think of uncomfortable office wear, but that’s not always true. Adding a statement blazer to your WFH wardrobe is possibly one of the easiest ways to add professionalism without compromising comfort.

Oversized cardigan

If blazers aren’t your thing but layering is, oversized cardigans are the perfect replacement. They add texture and personality to even the most basic outfit. I love layering at home because I can easily transition from chilly mornings to warm afternoons.

Slip-on sneakers

No outfit would be complete without the proper footwear and slip-on sneakers are my favorite thing to finish off an outfit. They’re chic, comfortable, and easy to put on and take off depending on how comfortable you want to be.

Slip-on mules

Speaking of slip-on, slip-on mules are also a favorite and staple in my work from home wardrobe. They’re like the comfort of flip flops but the professionalism of flats. The perfect combination for a work from home wardrobe.