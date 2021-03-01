Avoid Zoom Burnout and Boost Engagement with these Tips

Depending on your work and industry, it’s likely that Zoom has taken over your workdays. What before could have been settled with a visit to the cubicle has become back-to-back Zoom meetings. While we’re all grateful for technology, many of us are starting to feel burnt-out from video calls and constant meetings.

While we don’t always have a say on what gets added to our calendars, there are things we can do to build a healthier relationship with these new meeting methods. Below are four tips to avoid Zoom burnout and boost engagement.

Avoid meetings when possible

There’s nothing worse than attending a meeting that could’ve been an email. Unfortunately, many of us deal with that daily. If you’re the one responsible for organizing meetings, be mindful of whether or not that meeting is even necessary. If you feel like you have no choice, speak to your manager about your burnout and whether or not something can be done about it.

End meetings early

I recently heard that some companies are incorporating new meeting rules that would require one-hour meetings to be cut down to 50 minutes, and 30-minute meetings are cut down to 25 minutes. The idea is to allow employees time for breaks in between meetings, which many times end up overlapping in someone’s calendar. If possible, recommend this idea to your team.

Decompress after a meeting

Too often, we end a meeting a quickly move on to the next task on our endless to-do list. Make it a habit to decompress after every meeting. Whether that means re-reading your notes, taking some time to meditate, or taking a snack break, decompressing is essential. Meetings often carry a lot of energy because they include deadlines, to-dos, and a lot of questions. Make sure to take some time to release that energy in the way that works best for you.

Set boundaries

Setting boundaries is a way of honoring ourselves while asking for respect from others. When setting boundaries, you can choose to block your mornings to work on your big assignments or block your lunchtime to avoid over-scheduling. Set boundaries that work for you and your team and make sure to share them with the appropriate teams involved.