Create More, Consume Less: The Secret to Discovering Your Passion

Now more than ever, professionals everywhere are looking to find meaning in their work. Maybe it was the pandemic. Or possibly the pandemic, combined with the increased number of opportunities in the job market. Whatever the reason, it’s safe to say we’re all looking for more purpose over profit.

While we’d all love a straightforward answer to what our passions are, the solution is not that simple. Discovering your passion isn’t as easy as filling out an online survey (although some websites might insist it is). To find your passion you must create more and consume less.

Of course, doing this can be easier said than done. Most of us spend the majority of our days already creating something, although it might not have anything to do with what our passion is. For example, you might spend all day creating spreadsheets for your boss in the accounting department, but that has nothing to do with the fact that you love to paint and create unique artwork in your spare time.

Sound relatable? That’s the case for many of us. We spend most of our energy doing what we think we should be doing, leaving little to no fuel to discover what we should be doing. We sleep, go to work, tend to our families, consume too much media, and do it again the next day. Although that sounds unfortunate, it’s the reality for many, leading to a decrease in life and work satisfaction.

While many of us would argue that we don’t have enough time to do things we enjoy, it’s time to admit that it is just not true. We all have 24 hours in a day. What we choose to do with those 24 hours is up to each individual.

How much painting could you do during the time you spent scrolling through social media, binge-watching that new show, or watching funny videos online? If you’re investing more time into consuming than you are into creating, it’s evident why you haven’t found your passion yet.

When we create, we let our minds explore and become curious about our skills and abilities. By creating, we force our minds to slow down and relax. That relaxation can help increase our focus, improving clarity and helping us identify what it is that we should be doing next. When we create, whether it’s woodworking, painting, or writing, we encourage creative thinking, which is essential to discover our passion.

So, the next time you find yourself scrolling through your phone, clicking through your recommended shows, or mindlessly browsing the internet, ask yourself what you could be creating.

Remember, producing leads to passion. Stop thinking and start building.