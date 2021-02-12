How I’ve Maintained a Strong Relationship During Quarantine

The pandemic took a toll on our lives in more ways than one. It impacted our professional lives, personal lives, and our most intimate relationships. Quarantine kept us all at home and with few options of things to do. Marriages have been tested, and while there have been countless divorces since COVID-19 started, there are also relationships that are doing better than ever.

I’m not going to lie, when guidelines were first set, I feared for the health of my relationship. While I hoped I wouldn’t become one of those failed relationships, I knew I had to work hard to make sure that didn’t happen. Healthy relationships don’t happen by accident. They take a lot of time, work, and dedication. Below are four ways I’ve maintained a strong relationship during quarantine and how you can too.

Consistently communicate

As a communications professional, it’s no secret I’m a big believer in the power of communicating. Whether it’s at work or home, consistent communication can help ease stress and tension. Make it a habit to connect with your partner daily, even if it’s for a quick check-in at the end of a long day.

Respect each other’s love language

If you’re unfamiliar with the five love languages, they’re five ways of expressing and receiving love. They include words of affirmation, quality time, physical touch, acts of service, and gifts. Once you understand which one you each need, make sure you’re actively working on meeting those needs. Something as simple as a ‘thank you’ to someone whose love language is words of affirmation can make their day.

Actively listen

It can be tempting to multi-task or insert your thoughts when someone is talking. Try avoiding that. Actively listening has been essential in my relationship, especially during the pandemic. We have so many bottled up emotions waiting to come out, so listening to our significant other without limitations can keep the relationship healthy.

Don’t skip date night

Sure, date nights aren’t what they used to be, but that doesn’t mean you can’t shake things up and recreate the wheel. Prioritizing time for just the two of you is critical. With so much going on, it’s essential to spend quality time without distractions to ensure you nurture the bond between the two of you. Get creative and try things like takeout, road trips, or virtual classes.