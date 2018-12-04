Avoid Doing These Five Things Before 9 AM to Ensure a Productive Day

Are you looking for ways to be more productive this upcoming year but don’t know where to start?

With 2019 just around the corner, I’m starting to pay close attention to my daily habits. That includes good ones, bad ones, and ones that could use some improvement. I’m quickly realizing morning routines play a very important role in how my day plays out.

I recently made some small but impactful changes in my morning routine and have noticed an incredible difference in mood, energy levels, and productivity. Below are five things I avoid doing every morning to ensure I have a productive day.

Hitting Snooze

While this suggestion might sound overused, it’s honestly one of the biggest game-changers. By avoiding the snooze button, you take control over your mind and body. You send a message that you’re ready to conquer the day. This adjustment gets easier with time. Soon enough, you’ll be waking up at your desired time without even needing an alarm clock.

If, like me, you struggle with getting up the first time, try Mel Robbins’s 5 Second Rule. It’s what helped me avoid the snooze button and get up at the first sound of the alarm.

Checking Social Media

I really struggled with this one only a few months ago. I would scroll through my Instagram feed to slowly wake myself up. It took me a long time to realize that not only did doing this slow me down, but it also made me extremely anxious. I would be grouchy, irritable, and on edge before even washing my face.

Today, I use my phone’s screen time feature to set limits. Social media is off limits from me from 10 pm to 10 am. That means that I get a great start to my day long before taking my first peek at everyone else’s life.

Skipping Breakfast

A weak breakfast is almost as bad as skipping breakfast altogether. Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, giving you the energy and nutrients to conquer even your toughest tasks. By skipping breakfast, you’re denying your body the fuel it needs to have a productive day.

One of the easiest hacks to ensure I don’t skip breakfast is by carving out the time during my morning routines. From about 6:45 am to 7 am, I sit with my husband and daughter and share a healthy meal and good morning conversation.

Rushing Through Your Routines

It seems like no matter how early we wake up, we still manage to be short on time. I know I can’t be the only one. Waking up before the rest of my family gives me time to get things done before the rest of the house gets their day started.

Rushing through routines can lead to stress and anxiety, which ultimately drains your energy. While you can’t completely avoid chaos, you can practice new habits like slowing down, taking deep breaths, and seeing the beauty in every single morning task.

Going Straight to Work Mode

A popular (and unhealthy) habit for a lot of people is opening their computer as soon as they get a chance. However, just like with checking social media, there are negative consequences to jumping straight into the chaos at the start of your day.

Something that helped me change this habit was to write on a piece of paper my top priorities for the day. Some call this an intention. By taking the time to acknowledge what I want to get done, I am able to prioritize my day.