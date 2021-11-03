Practice these Four Self-Care Strategies Tips to Avoid Burnout

Over the last decade, burnout has become a common word thrown around in the corporate world. And it’s no surprise why! Employees are overworked, under-compensated, and too often, undervalued, a dangerous combination that can lead to emotional, mental, and physical exhaustion.

No matter what industry you work in or what your leadership stature is, as humans, we’re all susceptible to burnout, so it’s important to do the things necessary to avoid it. Below are five self-care strategies you should practice to avoid burnout.

Take time off

I’ve said it before, and I’ll continue to advocate for this… take your PTO! I’m often amazed by employees who have racked up hundreds of hours of paid time off. I’m not sure if they’re saving this time for emergencies, a long vacation, or looking forward to being paid out when they move on from the company. Either way, a day off here and there is far more valuable than those hours are sitting in an online portal.

Take a day off to relax, sleep in, or do things for yourself that your work schedule doesn’t allow. Trust me, you’ll thank yourself later.

Take regular breaks

While taking days off can work wonders to avoid burnout, taking regular breaks throughout your workday is also essential to managing high-stress levels. These short breaks can be anything, like a walk around the block, a five-minute meditation, or a quick check-in with your co-worker. Many of us feel guilty for taking breaks, but they’re essential to your health and wellbeing. Don’t skip them.

Meditate when necessary

I’m often surprised by how effective a short meditation can be for my stress. I immediately feel more relaxed, at ease, and ready to tackle whatever’s in front of me. The best part? You can meditate from anywhere, including your workstation. If you’ve never meditated before, I highly recommend the free app Insight Timer. They have a wide range of guided meditations available.

Work out regularly

There are countless benefits to working out. Not only is it critical to your physical health, but it’s also essential to your mental health. A daily workout is a great way to lower stress, release endorphins, and relieve your mind and body of the tension it’s been experiencing.