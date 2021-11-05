It’s officially November, and that means the holidays are just around the corner. I don’t know about you, but I truly do believe this is the most wonderful time of the year. For some, the holidays are some of the most stressful weeks of the year. Between parties, gatherings, and gift exchanges, enough is going on to make any introvert scream! The holidays season is also one of the most expensive times of the year.

It seems like no matter how much we try, the holidays are still too stressful and expensive. We buy too much, enjoy too little, and then end up feeling guilty about what we did (or didn’t do) during this magical time. Below are three money-saving tips to try this holiday season.

Set a budget

Before you even step foot in a store or open a browser on your phone, it’s time to set a budget. Whether your limit is $500 or $5,000, a budget can help you stay on track and build boundaries around what you can and can’t buy. When creating a budget, be realistic. Think about what you can afford versus what you wish you could afford.

Make a list

Once you’ve established a budget, it’s time to create a list. That’s right, just because you’ve set a spending limit doesn’t mean you can start browsing or stepping foot in a store. A list is more than just the items you’re looking for. In this list, you should also include your top priorities of individuals you’d like to give a gift to.

So, if your parents, siblings, and nephews are a top priority, make sure to include them on the list. Then, take it one step further and write down the item you want to gift them. This will help you stay organized, on budget, and keep you from steering away from your top priorities.

Shop early

There are many benefits to shopping early for the holidays. Not only are there delays from retailers, but tackling your list early can help you avoid impulse shopping, which often leads to overspending. Think about it. How many times have you walked into a store for last-minute shopping and spent too much on items that weren’t even on your list? I’m guilty!

It’s still early enough in the holiday season to get ahead of the game. So, set a budget, make a list, shop early, and save like your finances depend on it because they do! Now, for the most important thing, remember to be present and grateful this holiday season.

Happy Holidays!