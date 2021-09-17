With summer behind us, we begin one of the busiest times of the year – fall. Before we know it, Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Holidays are all around us, adding even more stress to our lives and tasks to our to-do lists. It’s during these busy times that self-care is more important than ever.

No matter how busy life gets, ensuring you don’t miss out on self-care is essential to your mental and physical health. Below are three simple ways to prioritize self-care during a busy season.

Build it into your routine

One of the easiest ways to commit to self-care is by incorporating it into your existing routine. Whether it’s a morning workout, a nighttime skincare routine, or a midday meditation, it’s a lot easier to stay consistent with self-care if you make it part of your day-to-day life.

Self-care should never feel like a chore, and when you find items that feel right for you, they’ll become easier to do without forcing yourself to do them.

Start with small commitments

Self-care doesn’t have to mean an hour-long bath, a 10-mile hike, or a day at the spa. Although all those activities would be great self-care options, not all of us have the time to spend doing them. If you’re in a time crunch but in desperate need of self-care, try starting with small commitments. You’d be surprised how impactful a 10-minute at-home facial can be when you need a moment to yourself.

There are countless activities you can do in 10-minute increments. Whether it’s a meditation practice, reading a chapter of your favorite book, or going for a walk around the block.

Take PTO

Oftentimes, we save our paid time off for vacations or medical emergencies, but taking time off for your mental health and self-care is just as important. I recently decided to take a PTO day just for myself. I relaxed while I got my hair done, browsed through the racks of some stores, and spent the afternoon relaxing before picking up my daughter from school.

You’ve earned that PTO, so use it as it makes sense for you.