Three Style Tips to Make Your Outfits Look More Expensive

Let’s face it. Most of us likely don’t have the budget or desire to go out and spend thousands of dollars on a luxury wardrobe that will likely become outdated. Fortunately, there are ways we can work with our existing wardrobes to accomplish a luxury look without the luxury cost. After all, fashion should not be limited to the elite class.

Having expensive taste doesn’t have to burn a hole through your wallet. Below are three simple tips to make your outfits look more expensive.

Add accessories

Even the simplest outfit can come to life with the right accessories. Gold (or gold plated) statement pieces can turn an outfit from drab to fab. Add a watch, a few bold rings, and a cool necklace over any outfit, and watch how it transforms into a more luxurious piece.

If bold and flashy jewels aren’t for you, try accessorizing with a sleek belt and bag. A belt does more than hold your pants up. It can synch your waist and add dimension to your entire look.

Go for satin-like fabrics

Silk pieces elevate anyone’s wardrobe, but not everyone has the means to stock up on investment pieces like these. Fortunately, there are alternative fabrics that provide a similar luxury look without the cost. Next time you’re shopping, consider adding satin items to your wardrobe. You can achieve a slick and glamourous look with little effort.

The soft and silky pieces are also wrinkle-resistant, meaning you’ll look put-together no matter where your day takes you. A major plus for those of you always on the move.

Layer with confidence

No style tips roundup is complete without touching on the importance of confidence. The best thing about feeling confident in what you’re wearing is that it’s free. It comes at no cost to you but has the greatest impact on your overall look. Sure, you can argue that a good outfit can be the key to a boost in self-esteem, but I like to think that it’s the other way around.

When you show up radiating confidence, it doesn’t matter what you’re wearing. Your poise and personality speak for themselves.