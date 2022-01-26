How to Build Resilience and Push Through Difficult Times

The pandemic has intensified what was already a tough life for most. Over the last two years, we’ve had to learn to mold ourselves to new ways of living to ensure we do what’s best for ourselves and our community. We’ve been forced to quarantine from our loved ones, let go of jobs that had become our second families, and had to make peace with the idea that life wouldn’t be going back to “normal” anytime soon.

To say that life is challenging is an understatement. However, we must all keep moving to ensure growth and survival. Below are four ways to build resilience and push through difficult times.

Focus on what you can control

One of the things that helped me change my mindset during the first few months of the pandemic was understanding that I had no control over the virus. I couldn’t control what guidelines the government set or what rules were established by companies. However, what I did have control over were my thoughts, emotions, and actions during this time.

By focusing on what you can control, you’ll be able to see past your adversities and build the resilience you need to push through difficult times.

Ask for help

There’s nothing weak about asking for help when you need it. It’s the complete opposite of that. When you choose to be vulnerable and ask for help, you’re showing signs of strength and resilience. You prove that you’re willing to see past your pride to do what’s best for you and those around you.

If you’re going through a tough time, don’t be afraid to tap your network to get some help navigating your particular situation.

Unplug

When going through dark and trying times, the only thing we want to do is lay in bed while scrolling through social media apps trying to distract ourselves from our sorrow. While this can seem like a good idea while doing it, it’s only doing you more harm. Social media can often lead us through a negative comparison cycle that only leads us to feel worst about ourselves.

Instead of burying your face in your phone all day, try doing something your mind would usually not recommend, like getting outside, working out, or calling a loved one.

Develop strong connections

Speaking of calling a loved one, your network of friends, family, and peers can be one of the best ways to survive your darkest times. If you already have strong connections that you can reach out to when you need someone to listen, advise, or simply comfort, great, reach out to them during times of need.

If you don’t already have a strong network, it’s never too late to start. Begin with a few individuals you already know and trust and build on that from there.