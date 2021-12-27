New Year, New You: Three Routines for an Improved Lifestyle

There’s never a bad time to start a new routine, but there’s nothing like a new year to begin a practice that can improve your life and create positive change. If you’re looking for a way to meet your New Year’s resolutions and improve your lifestyle, creating daily routines can help you get there.

You don’t have to overhaul your entire life to make drastic improvements in your life and wellbeing. Below are three routines you should establish this new year for an improved lifestyle.

Workout

If you still haven’t found a daily workout routine that works for your lifestyle, it’s time to find one. There are countless benefits to working out daily, including boosting your mood, increasing your productivity, and reducing your stress. Whether you choose to work out in the morning or late at night, creating a consistent workout routine can help you improve your lifestyle in many ways.

Bonus tip: If you find it difficult to stay accountable, try group workout classes. They usually mean a greater financial commitment, but that helps keep you on track, as missing a class can often mean additional fees.

Hydrate

Like a daily workout, proper hydration has many benefits for your health and wellbeing. However, unlike a daily workout, staying hydrated requires less financial and time commitment. Drinking at least 8 cups of water every day helps ensure every cell, tissue, and organ has the water they need to work properly.

Bonus tip: If you’re finding it hard to remember to refill your cup or small water bottle throughout the day, try investing in a big water bottle that holds the full recommended ounces, like this one from Amazon.

Get organized

If you feel like you’re constantly on the go but never seem to get anything done, it might be time for an organization makeover. This goes beyond organizing your junk drawer. It’s time to organize your life. This can seem overwhelming at first, but once you organize certain areas, keeping them organized is a lot easier.

Bonus tip: Try reducing the clutter by keeping all your notes in one place, like an iPad. This reduces clutter and paper use. A win-win for you and the environment.