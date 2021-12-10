Improve Your Health by Making One of these Small Changes

As the new year approaches, many of us are looking for ways to improve what too many take for granted: our health. The pandemic has proven that life is too short and taking care of ourselves is the first step to living a fulfilled life. A new year means new beginnings and new opportunities to make improvements that will create lasting change.

You don’t need to completely shake up your daily routine to live a healthier lifestyle, but you do have to change some things up. Below are five small changes you can make to improve your health.

Drink more water

One of the easiest, cheapest, and least time-consuming changes you can make to improve your health is to increase your H2O intake. That’s right, drinking more whatever can have many benefits, including boosting your energy levels, aiding digestion, and preventing headaches. Most health experts recommend drinking at least 8 cups of water each day. What’s your daily water intake?

Take regular walks

Walking for as little as 10 minutes each day can have countless benefits for your health. If you’re looking to improve your health, make it a priority to take regular walks. Doing so can have a long list of benefits, including improving heart health, lowering blood sugar, and boosting immunity and energy.

Improve your sleep habits

A healthy sleep routine is one of the most overlooked healthy habits. When you get a good night’s sleep, you take advantage of many benefits, including boosting your immune system, increasing your productivity, improving your memory, and so much more.

Snack on fruits and vegetables

A healthy diet is one of the first things to go when life gets busy. We reach for the most convenient snack, often high in sugar and low on nutrients. By substituting unhealthy snacks for fruits and vegetables, you can lower blood pressure, reduce the risk of heart disease, and even prevent some types of cancers.

What small change will you be making to improve your health?