How to Make the Best of the Holiday Season This Year

It’s hard to believe Thanksgiving is just around the corner. It’s officially the beginning of the holiday season, and it’s one unlike any we have ever experienced. With COVID-19 cases rising across the country, travel, large gatherings, and holiday activities are all being frowned upon, leaving many of us discouraged about what the holidays will look like this year.

For me, the holidays symbolize a time of hope, gratitude, and family. Large gatherings aside, my favorite thing to do is be around my husband and daughter spending quality and intentional time together. You, me, and the rest of the world can make the best of the holiday season if we set our minds to it. Below are some ways to make the best of the holiday season this year.

Shift your mindset

It’s easy to get stuck in a funk and unable to climb out of the rabbit hole you fell in. Quarantine has affected our spirits and mental health, so I don’t blame you for feeling the way you do. If you’re feeling unenthused about the holidays, it might be time to shift your mindset. Yes, this season is unlike any we’ve ever experienced, but that doesn’t mean we can’t make the best of it.

Reimagine what holidays mean to you

If the holidays have always looked the same for you, it might be hard to reimagine this season as anything but. However, things have changed, and sometimes, we have to change with it. Change is scary, and most of the time, uninvited, but that change can symbolize new opportunities, beginnings, and traditions. Don’t discount the prospect of what could happen if you changed your mindset and reimagined what the holidays can mean to you now.

Practice gratitude

I never get tired of preaching my love for gratitude because it’s single-handedly the one tool that has changed my life. By practicing gratitude, you put things into perspective. Instead of focusing on all the negative effects of the pandemic, list all the things you’re grateful for. I know it can be hard to focus on the good when there is so much bad around us, but by shifting your focus and being thankful for what you have, you’ll be able to get out of that negative funk and make the best of the season.

Get creative

Connecting with your loved ones doesn’t always mean flying across the country to spend the holidays with them. This year, getting creative with your resources is key to showing your love and appreciation to those you might not be able to be with in person. Video calls, pre-recorded videos, and letters can all be personal and intimate ways to keep the spirit alive this holiday season. Get creative and see all that is possible when you keep an open mind.