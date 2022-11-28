Entrepreneur Gift Guide: Gift Ideas for Business Owners

It’s hard to believe Christmas is less than four weeks away. The long-awaited holiday will be here before you know it, so it’s time to begin shopping for the special people in your life. If you’re worried about what to get for the entrepreneur who seems to have it all, don’t sweat it. There are some fun and practical gift ideas that will surely please even the pickiest professional.

Below is an entrepreneur gift guide with five gift ideas to surprise your favorite business owner this holiday season.

A Productivity Planner

One thing all entrepreneurs have in common is their longing to succeed. Maximizing time and productivity is crucial for a start-up’s success, that’s why every business owner should own a Productivity Planner. Productivity Planners include 3-month productivity tools for busy professionals. The perfect holiday gift for entrepreneurs.

A best-selling book

Every wise entrepreneur knows that learning never ends when you’re in business. Fortunately for them, continuing to innovate and master their craft doesn’t require stepping foot in a classroom. Entrepreneurs have the luxury of learning from some of the best and brightest business owners by simply getting a hand on their best-selling books.

A Spotify Premium subscription

Most entrepreneurs spend hours working on their business behind a computer screen, which means they’re likely listening to some type of music in the background to focus and pass the time. While there are dozens of music streaming platforms out there, none quite match the selection that Spotify Premium offers. Give the gift of uninterrupted and ad-free tunes with Spotify Premium.

Noise-canceling headphones

Speaking of music and uninterrupted listening, no entrepreneur should go without a pair of noise-canceling headphones. Whether they’re taking important calls, hyper-focusing on their business plan, or trying to stay motivated while co-working in a shared office space, noise-canceling headphones can help keep your favorite business owner focused and productive.

A portable power bank

Business owners are always on the go, so it’s no surprise that they rarely have time to fully charge their electronics. Phone calls, social media engagement, and emails quickly drain phone batteries, which is why every entrepreneur should own a power bank. A power bank makes it easy for business owners to charge their phones while on the go, ensuring they’re never surprised with a low battery notification in the middle of an eventful day.