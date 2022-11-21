10 New Year’s Resolutions for Entrepreneurs

It’s hard to believe 2023 is just around the corner. A new year is a fresh opportunity to improve, grow, and make impactful progress. For entrepreneurs and small business owners, a new year is also a unique opportunity to learn from the past 12 months and make plans for how those lessons will impact their business’s future. New Year’s Resolutions are instrumental to that process.

Below are 10 New Year’s Resolutions entrepreneurs should consider adding to their list.

Continue to learn and innovate

Innovation is key to business success. The world is constantly changing, and so are the needs and demands of consumers everywhere. That’s why, as a business owner, you have to be open to learning and adapting to industry changes. This upcoming year, resolve to learn more. Attend workshops, sign up for webinars, and read books and content relevant to your industry.

Get financially fit

Money is a sensitive subject, so it’s no surprise that for many business owners, their financial well-being is an afterthought that only becomes a priority when it’s too late. Becoming financially fit and responsible is essential to the success of any business, so make it a priority in 2023.

Pursue your passion

Many entrepreneurs begin their business ventures with high energy, enthusiasm, and eagerness. Unfortunately, that light quickly dims after realizing how difficult running a business can be. As an entrepreneur, you must reconnect and reignite that flame throughout the process. Remind yourself why you launched your business and the passion that got you to where you are today.

Network and nurture relationships

Every business owner knows that networking and relationship building is essential to their business’s growth. While many entrepreneurs prioritize this step early in their journey, it becomes an afterthought once business picks up and time is limited. Make a habit of attending at least one networking event per month and nurture your professional relationships as much as possible.

Learn to lead

While many entrepreneurs might not consider themselves leaders, they are. Whether they employ dozens of professionals or are solopreneurs running their businesses alone, entrepreneurship comes with many responsibilities, and leadership is one of them. If you’re not sure how to leverage your title to impact your community, it’s not too late to learn. There are great books, videos, and webinars focused on the power of leadership.

Master your marketing

Social media, email, and your website are all essential marketing channels for your business. While many business owners might think they already have these areas covered, most don’t realize they likely have a lot of room to grow. Marketing should be a fundamental goal in your business’s new year plan.

Transform your team

Don’t finalize your list of New Year’s Resolutions without first reviewing the last 12 months of business. Take the time to assess your team, their productivity, and the value they bring to your business. While some team members are essential to your growth, others aren’t. Spend some time assessing your staff and making changes as needed.

Get tactful with your time

As a business owner and leader in your field, you’ll often receive requests to meet, speak, or attend an event. While many of these invitations are great ways to grow your business, most are irrelevant and a waste of time. Don’t fall victim to sacrificing your valuable time for others’ agendas.

Power your productivity

Entrepreneurs often wear many hats, making it difficult to power through an endless to-do list. Remember that not all tasks are created equal. While many assignments might seem like they require your immediate attention, they often don’t compare to the projects that can define the future of your business. Choose wisely and power your productivity.

Savor your success

If you’ve managed to launch a business and keep it afloat for as long as you have, you have much to celebrate. Unfortunately, entrepreneurs don’t celebrate themselves nearly as much as they should. Busy schedules, endless tasks, and big plans leave what seems like little to no time to stop and celebrate. However, there’s always time to pause and reflect on your accomplishments. Those moments make the challenging journey worth it.