5 Signs You’re Meant to be an Entrepreneur

Launching a business and becoming your own boss has become a staple on the bucket lists of many professionals. For many, entrepreneurship is the only career route that offers the financial and creative freedom to do what you love while making a limitless amount of money in return.

Unfortunately, entrepreneurship isn’t as easy or glamorous as some blogs and business owners make it seem. Launching and growing a business takes hard work, persistence, and a lot of patience. This is probably why nearly 20 percent of U.S. businesses fail within the first year. Hopefully, yours isn’t one of them.

Entrepreneurship isn’t for the faint of heart. Below are five signs you’re meant to be an entrepreneur.

You’re a strategic self-starter

If you require constant hand-holding and management, you’re probably not ready to take on the responsibilities of becoming a business owner. Running a business means taking initiative without the guidance of a leader or boss. Entrepreneurs are leaders. Self-starters who use their skills and resourcefulness to get things done, with or without help or validation.

You’re a persistent problem-solver

Entrepreneurship comes with its fair share of challenges. You have to be ready to roll with the punches and adapt to whatever life throws your way. The best business leaders are those who don’t quit at the slightest sign of an inconvenience. If you love solving problems and coming up with creative solutions for unique challenges, then entrepreneurship might be for you.

You’re a courageous creative thinker

I’ve never met a business owner who isn’t brave, bold, and innovative. After all, entrepreneurship is simply running a business and taking a financial risk in hope of generating a profit. There’s nothing braver than that. While most businesses aren’t unique, the most successful ones usually have a creative approach to their products or services. Entrepreneurship requires out-of-the-box thinking and a daring attitude to share those ideas with the world.

You’re a passionate promoter

As a business owner, it’s important to recognize that a bright idea is useless if you’re not doing anything to sell it. Entrepreneurship requires a lot of self-advocacy and self-promotion. You have to be willing to put yourself out there and build trust with your target audience. If you’re an introvert, this might be one of the toughest parts of launching a business, but it might also be the most rewarding. Let your passion shine when talking about your business. Authenticity and enthusiasm can be your greatest assets.

You’re a great leader and listener

A good leader doesn’t just tell people what to do, they also know when to listen and accept feedback. Whether you plan on running a business as a solopreneur or hope to launch with a full team, it’s important to recognize that you will have the responsibility of building a strong foundation for your company. You’ll be required to make tough decisions, provide inspiration, and delegate authority, all key aspects to your business’ growth and success.

Do you have what it takes to be a successful entrepreneur?