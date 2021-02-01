Why Entrepreneurs Make Great Employees When Returning to a 9 to 5

I have a little secret to tell you. After three years as an entrepreneur, I made the bold decision to return to the workforce. There were a lot of factors that played into this decision, but ultimately, it came down to the fact that I needed to feel like I was providing value. Value for something greater than myself.

After much deliberation, I transitioned from full-time entrepreneur to full-time employee. Although I felt a lot of fear and uncertainty, I’m filling those gaps that needed to be filled in my professional life. I did what I never thought I would do after becoming an entrepreneur – returned to corporate.

While there are a lot of stigmas around making that transition. I firmly believe that if it’s in your heart to change once away, do it. There’s no shame in that game. Below are three reasons why I believe entrepreneurs make great employees when returning to a 9 to 5.

We have an entrepreneurial mindset

You’ve probably heard those two words a million times. Entrepreneurial mindset. We’re innovative, creative, and we think outside the box more than any other group I know. We’re passionate go-getters who make things happen. These soft skills are crucial in a 9 to 5. While others might get discouraged by a small hiccup, you know how to make it work in your favor.

We are self-starters

As entrepreneurs, we’re forced to find the motivation and starting point for every project we take on. We can’t sit around and wait to get direction from someone else, or you’ll likely be sitting there with nothing to do for a long time. Employers love this because it means you don’t need to be micromanaged to get things done. They can trust your ability to take on a project as needed.

We bounce back from failure

Failure is a rite of passage for any entrepreneur. If you’re doing something right, then you’ve probably failed more times than you care to admit. Don’t worry, this isn’t something you should be ashamed of. Quite frankly, this is something you should wear like a badge of honor. You’ve not only failed, but you’ve also gotten up, dusted yourself off, and continued on your journey. This proves to any employer that you’re able to take criticism, failures, and unmet goals with grace.

Don’t be discouraged if you’re an entrepreneur looking to transition to becoming an employee. You have a lot to offer, and should be proud of everything you experienced and added to your resume during your entrepreneurial journey.