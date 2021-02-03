6 Ways to Safely Celebrate Valentine’s Day at Home

It’s hard to believe that this time last year, many of us were planning for a fun Valentine’s Day out in the town. Valentine’s Day looks very different this year. Depending on where you live, there might still be stay-at-home orders in place, restricted indoor dining, or too many guidelines to make you want to leave your house.

If you like to celebrate Valentine’s Day with your significant other every year, don’t let the pandemic stop you. You have many options to celebrate the holiday from the comfort of your home. Below are six ways to safely celebrate Valentine’s Day at home.

Order takeout

If a love for food is something that keeps your bond strong, switch things up this year and order takeout. Not only does this allow for a more intimate meal with your significant other, but it also helps you avoid the crazy crowds with the same plans as you. Spice things up and order from a restaurant that’s been on your bucket list.

Take a virtual class

It seems like there’s a class for anything these days, especially virtual ones. If you’re looking for something fun and safe to do this Valentine’s Day, consider a virtual class. Whether it’s cooking, painting, or cocktail making, taking a class together can strengthen your bond.

Set up wine tasting

If a trip to your favorite winery isn’t in your plans this year, why not bring the wine tasting to you? Coordinate for each of you to bring four of your favorites (or surprise) wines and get to tasting. This is a great activity to do from home because you won’t even have to designate a driver!

Binge-watch your favorite show

When was the last time you were able to relax with your partner? If there’s a show you’ve been eager to stream but just haven’t had the time to sit down and watch it, this is a great opportunity. Block a few hours from your day to watch a show on your bucket list alongside your significant other.

Set the mood

If you’re all about the atmosphere on Valentine’s Day, try setting it up yourself. Set the mood with some candles, flowers and scents on this special day. It’s an easy and effortless way to make it feel like we’re not living in the crazy times we’re in.

Build a chocolate dip station

Valentine’s Day is the perfect excuse to eat all the things you usually can’t justify. If chocolate is a guilty pleasure in your relationship, consider creating a chocolate dip station. All you’ll need is some melted chocolate, and your favorite items to dip. Think pretzels, strawberries, marshmallows, and so much more!