How to Avoid Burnout While Working from Home

Working from home comes with a long list of pros and cons. Depending on your personality and working style, the cons can sometimes outweigh the pros. One of the greatest downsides of working from home is the risk of burnout, a reaction to chronic work stress. Fortunately, there are things you can do to avoid it.

For many working professionals, avoiding burnout can be key to job satisfaction and maintaining purpose and passion. Below are five ways to avoid burnout while working from home.

Take a walk

There are countless benefits to stepping outside and going for a walk. Being outdoors and surrounded by nature has been proven to help reduce stress, so it’s no secret it’s one of the best ways to avoid burnout altogether. A daily walk can help clear your mind, reset, and break up your workday.

Use your PTO

Just because you have nowhere to go doesn’t mean you’re not allowed to take a day off. PTO is there for you to use, so don’t be afraid to ask your manager or supervisor if it’s OK for you to disconnect for a day or two. This is a great way to recharge from the constant draining of a demanding job.

Talk about it

Talking about your mental health isn’t easy when isolated from home. However, sharing your feelings is more important than ever. Whether it’s your co-worker, friend, or significant other, make sure to express how you’re feeling. Sometimes, simply getting it off your chest is critical to avoid accumulating stress.

Prioritize yourself

If working from home has made it hard for you to separate your work and personal life, it’s time for some change. You give a lot of yourself to your job, and now, it’s time to balance that by doing something for yourself. Whether it’s painting, running, or writing, find a hobby that’s just for you and make time for it. NOW!

Set a schedule

Building boundaries is key to a balanced work from home life. If you’re constantly checking email or glancing at your computer when you should be relaxing, try setting a strict schedule. Just like designated office hours, this schedule can help you set limits around what you can and can’t do with the rest of your day.