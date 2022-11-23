Organize these Areas in Your Home for a Clutter-Free 2023

With the New Year just around the corner, there’s no better time to declutter and organize your home to kick off a fresh start. An organized home sets the foundation for a calm and stress-free life. There’s something powerful about getting rid of items that no longer suit your lifestyle and making space for those things that do.

Decluttering your home isn’t as daunting as it sounds. Organize these four areas in your home for a clutter-free 2023.

Closet

There’s no area of the home that bring more stress into our lives like a disorganized closet. Scattered clothes, mountains of shoes, and mismatched hangers all contribute to stress, so, prioritize this area when organizing your home before the new year. Take the time to take all your items out, go through one item at a time, and invest in matching hangers to make your closet feel calm, clean, and clutter-free.

Garage

The garage is an often-overlooked area of the home. For many, it’s simply a space to store any bulky items, including our cars. While you might not spend a ton of time in your garage, keeping it neat and organized should be on your to-do list during your holiday break. A disorganized garage can lead to more dust, stress, and missing items.

Consider hosting a yard sale, gifting things to neighbors or family, or dropping off your unused belongings at a local thrift store or charity.

Pantry

There are countless benefits to an organized and functional pantry, including saving money on your grocery bills. Keeping your pantry organized and up-to-date will allow you to see what you have on hand, reducing the number of duplicate items you impulsively purchase at the grocery store. Make a habit of keeping a running list of what you have, what you need, and what’s expired.

Trust me. It will pay off in the long run.

Laundry room

I have yet to come across a person who enjoys doing laundry. While it’s not a fun chore for most of us, tackling the task is a lot more manageable when you have a neat and organized space to do it in. Like the garage, the laundry room can often be a catch-all space that ends us accumulating dust and random items.

Take the time to clean, sort, and declutter your laundry room. Invest in new laundry baskets, store solutions, and even detergent containers. You’d be surprised how much an upgraded space can motivate you to tackle an unfavorable chore.