It’s the most wonderful time of the year. Unless you’re a parent or family member struggling to find the perfect gift for a kid who seems to have it all. Cellphones, tablets, and game consoles make it hard to impress the tech-savvy child. Fortunately, you don’t have to compete with technology to bring holiday cheer to your favorite child.

Fun experiences and learning opportunities make great holiday gifts. Below are four unique holiday gift ideas for the kid that has it all.

Room makeover

Having a lot of toys and belongings usually translates to a lot of mess as well. Kids spend a lot of time in their rooms, and unfortunately, they’re an often-overlooked space as they grow and mature. If the special kid in your life is overdue for a room upgrade, consider gifting him or her a room makeover. A fresh coat of paint, an upgraded desk, and a few new décor pieces can change up the space.

Museum membership

If your kid loves art, history, or science, a membership to a local museum might be just what they need to explore their curious and creative side. Young children are spending more and more time in front of screens, so getting them out into the world and learning new things would be a priceless holiday gift.

Courses and lessons

One of the many things that make children so special is their curiosity and willingness to learn. If this sounds like your child, gift them lessons on a topic they’re interested in. Whether your child has expressed interest in swimming, baking, dancing, or painting, your gift will allow them to explore their creative side. Who knows? This gift might lead them to discover their passion in the future.

Book subscription

Reading is one of the top skills a child needs to learn and grow. Not only do strong reading skills allow children to maintain academic standing, but those skills also allow them to explore their imagination and creativity. If your child loves reading, consider gifting them a book subscription. Your gift will surprise your kid every month with a new book for them to enjoy. Consider this the gift that keeps on giving.