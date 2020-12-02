2021 is just around the corner, and with the mess 2020 has been, I can’t help but eagerly wait for the year to end. While I’m looking forward to a new beginning, I know nothing changes in life unless we set our minds to it. New Year’s resolutions are one of my favorite things to do every year.

Setting 2021 goals not only makes me excited for the new year, but it also creates a road map of where I want to go and how I plan to get there. If you’re ready to start working on a vision board below are five tips to create pandemic-proof 2021 goals to set yourself up for success.

Analyze your 2020 goals

If there’s anything 2020 and the pandemic has proven to all of us is that change is inevitable. No matter how much we plan or prepare, life has a way of throwing us a curveball. How you react to the curveball is essential. I had many goals and aspirations for 2020. While many of them didn’t happen, others did.

Taking the time to review your 2020 goals is essential to creating your new list. Examine how you did and where you can improve. This will ensure you can work toward them regardless of the uncertainties of the pandemic.

Get clear on what you want

Once you’re done analyzing the past, it’s time to reimagine the future. Ask yourself what you want during the next 12 months. Nothing is off-limits. If you want to change careers, list that. If you want to work out and eat healthier, jot it down. These goals should work for you and what you aspire for most. Get clear and intentional about every goal.

Make sure your goals are SMART

You’ve probably heard the importance of setting “smart” goals. Setting specific, measurable, attainable, realistic, and timely goals can help ensure your plans are reasonable. Creating New Year’s resolutions can be overwhelming. Following this checklist can keep you on track as you create a plan for the new year.

Make them visible

If you’re one of those individuals that roll their eyes at the sight of a vision board, it’s likely because you’ve never created one. Making your goals visible is a great way to remind yourself of what you’re working so hard for. If one of your goals this upcoming year is to buy your dream car, print a picture of it and put it somewhere you’ll see it. The universe works in mysterious ways, so speak it (or print it) into existence and see your dreams all come to life.

Find accountability partners

Sure, coffee meetings might not be acceptable (yet), but that doesn’t mean you can’t jump on a Zoom call and check in with your accountability partner on a weekly or monthly basis. There are many benefits to finding an accountability partner. For me, having someone that’s depending on me to achieve, or at least work on, my goals is a great motivator. An accountability partner can be a friend, co-worker, or peer.