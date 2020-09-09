Five Tips to Stay Safe and Healthy While Traveling During COVID

For many of us, it seems like ages since we last stepped foot in a plane. The idea of air travel during a worldwide pandemic seems odd, but not impossible. For many travelers around the world, traveling is a necessity to get to and from work, loved ones, and other responsibilities.

While traveling during COVID-19 isn’t recommended, it’s also not prohibited, and if flying outside out your state is in your plans soon, there are some things to keep in mind to do it responsibly. Below are five tips to stay safe and healthy while traveling in the age of COVID-19.

Wear a mask (and keep it on)

There’s been a lot of back and forth about masks over the last six months. Whether you’re for them or against them, you’ll find that most spaces require you to wear one at all times. This is to keep you and others safe. While it can be dreadful to keep a mask on for hours at a time, it’s what’s required of us. Avoid touching or removing your mask as much as possible.

Boost your hand hygiene routine

Although hand washing has always been highly recommended in public places, it’s never been as necessary as it is now. The CDC advises washing your hands for at least 20 seconds, if no soap is available, opt for a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol. While it can seem like a tedious task when done frequently, it’s one of the major ways of preventing the spread of the virus.

Keep your distance

The airport can be a chaotic place. Travelers are running from terminal to terminal trying to make it onto their flight, often ignoring the personal space of others around them. Respecting that personal space is more important than ever as the CDC recommends keeping at least six feet distance between anyone outside of your household. So, regardless of the time or space, keep your distance and help stop the spread of the virus.

Clean common surfaces/areas

As with any public space, cleaning common touchpoints around you is a great way to create a safe space when traveling during the Coronavirus. If disinfecting wipes are available, take some time before take-off to ensure your area is clean and disinfected. Although most airlines have bumped up their cleaning standards, you still want to take it upon yourself to clean your personal space.

Find alternative/safer methods

If your health and safety is your top priority, consider alternative and safer methods of air travel. While commercial airlines are the most common options, choosing to fly charter comes with many benefits. Flying charter offers similar amenities to private jets at a competitive price. Skip the long lines, crowded waiting areas, and jam-packed planes by choosing charter instead.