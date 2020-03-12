Spring break is my favorite time of the year. Every year in mid-March, my husband, daughter, and I take a trip to Los Angeles California to celebrate at Disneyland. Unfortunately, this year is unlike any other. It’s safe to say the coronavirus (COVID-19) has shaken up the travel industry.

While many families are choosing to cancel their plans and stay home this spring break, my family has decided to enjoy our annual celebration with some precaution. This is how I’m keeping my family healthy during spring break travel.

Constantly wash hands

It seems like no matter where you get your news from, every medical professional recommends washing your hands often. While washing your hands might not make you immune to the coronavirus, it can help avoid spreading germs. Remember to monitor your kids while they wash their hands. Experts recommend scrubbing for at least 20 seconds to ensure you’ve cleaned them well.

Stay hydrated

Like washing your hands, staying hydrated is something everyone should be doing daily. Drinking enough water can boost your energy, mood, and immune system, so make sure you’re drinking your suggested water intake based on your bodyweight. My family loves traveling with our 40-ounce Hydro Flasks to keep us accountable throughout the day.

Take vitamins

While hydration and nutritious meals can provide the vitamins our body needs, I like to take vitamins and supplements to ensure I’m giving my body what it needs. Vitamin D (which is usually produced with sun exposure) has been known to help boost your immune system.

Get a good night’s sleep

Being well-rested is key to boosting your immune system. Unfortunately, many of us struggle to keep a healthy sleeping habit when away from home. This year, it’ll be a priority to ensure my family gets an adequate amount of rest during our trip. Not only is it essential to staying healthy, but it’ll ensure we’re energized and ready for another fun-filled day.

Avoid contact with others

From what I’ve heard, the coronavirus is spread by droplet transmission, so avoiding contact with people is key. While Disneyland is known for its large crowds and busy parks, steering clear of close contact with strangers will be a top priority during our travels.