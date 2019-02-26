6 Family-Friendly Spring Break Vacation Ideas

It might not feel like it in many parts of the country, but spring break is right around the corner.

For me, spring break is the perfect time to catch a breath after the hectic responsibilities that come with the new year. Between goals, routines, and daily duties, most of us barely have a chance to look up and enjoy the now.

As a mother and wife, I believe it’s crucial to take regular time off, and spring break is no exception. Every year, my little family takes the week to enjoy each other’s love, presence, and joy.

While many spring break destinations may not be appropriate for families with young children, there are numerous options for those looking to spend time with their loved ones. Check out the list below before making your getaway reservations.

Disney destinations

One of my family traditions is to travel to California for Spring Break and spend the week at the happiest place on earth. Disneyland has become a getaway for us, and a convenient way to let go of our stress and responsibilities for the week.

Spring Break is also a great time to visit the theme park and save some money while doing it. Disneyland is currently offering discounted multi-day passes now through May.

Beach, beach, baby!

There’s nothing like spending an entire week with your toes in the sand, soaking in the sun, and hearing the waves crash along the shore. Beaches are a great way to enjoy the warmer months without breaking the bank.

Simply pack an umbrella, towels, and a cooler with your favorite snacks. Your kids and your sanity will thank you for it.

Countryside Camping

There’s something magical about reconnecting with the outdoors after months of hectic scheduling. It’s been proven that children that spend time outdoors are calmer, more centered, and even concentrate better in school.

Nature and National Parks

When was the last time you visited your nearest national park? As busy humans always on the go, we rarely take the time to enjoy all the treasures in our own backyard. I can definitely admit to this. The Grand Canyon is one of the seven wonders of the world and a three-hour drive from home.

Kid-approved museums

Like most kids, my daughter loves interactive activities and games. We’re lucky to be only a few miles away from some of the favorite museums. Museums aren’t only a good way to keep children busy, but they are also a great way to keep their minds active throughout the school break.

Simple Staycation

One of the easiest ways to get away without going too far is by booking a staycation. Staycations are a great alternative to cross-country travel for families limited on time and resources. Depending on your location, many hotels have great deals available to its nearby residents. Hotels are a fun way to enjoy amenities like pools, playgrounds, and restaurants all in the same community.