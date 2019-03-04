10 Essentials That’ll Make Your Disneyland Trip a True Adventure

If a trip to Disneyland is on your list of upcoming trips, then you’re in for a real treat. In my opinion (and my 7-year old’s), Disneyland is truly the happiest place on Earth. From the characters to the rides, and of course, the food, the theme park is a true adventure.

For a few years now, Disneyland has been my family’s go-to destination during spring break. We celebrate my daughter’s birthday there every year, and it’s one of our favorite family traditions.While the theme park is a favorite among families, kids, and adults, the 85-acre property can be overwhelming for many. Below is my list of 10 Disneyland essentials to ensure your trip is a true adventure.

Comfortable Shoes

You would think this one would be a no-brainer, but you’d be surprised what you see at the park. While flip flops may be comfortable for a day by the pool, they’re not ideal for an 8-hour day at Disneyland. Last year, I walked about 15,000 steps in one day. So, make sure to pack your comfiest shoes for this trip.

Snacks

While there are countless food booths you can purchase snacks from, there’s nothing like reaching into your backpack to satisfy a craving. Snacks especially come in handy when waiting in line for your favorite ride. Packing your own snacks saves you time and money while exploring Disneyland.

Water Bottles

It’s easy to forget to stay hydrated while you’re having fun, but it’s crucial for your health and overall energy during your adventure-filled days. While I’m a huge advocate for reusable water bottles, I opt for large plastic bottles during our Disneyland trips. Not only does it reduce weight, but it’s also not a big loss if we lose or leave behind an expensive reusable water bottle.

Rain Ponchos

Rain is unpredictable in California so rain ponchos can be lifesavers during a visit to the theme park. Ponchos are available for purchase at the parks but will cost you a lot more than $1 ponchos from the dollar store. Even if you’re lucky and it doesn’t rain during your visit, they can also come in handy on water rides.

Power Bank

If your smart phone’s camera is your main source for photography in the park, then a power bank is essential to keep you powered throughout the day. There are countless options for small, lightweight, and powerful power banks now. So, adding one to your kit won’t compromise much space.

Sunscreen

Protecting your skin from harmful sun rays is crucial during long days spent outdoors. Like with power banks, there are many compact options for sunscreens these days. Keeping one handy during your long days will keep your skin protected. You’ll thank yourself you did.

Backpack or Fanny Pack

As a family. We opt for both. My husband handles the backpack filled with the majority of the essentials, and I sport my fanny pack where I keep my phone, park tickets, and other basics handy and at arm’s reach. Personally, I swear by a good fanny pack. It stays in place and keeps everything safe.

Hand Sanitizer

Thousands of park attendees mean countless germs everywhere you touch. Applying hand sanitizer often protects you and other guests from germs and potential illnesses. I keep one strapped onto my fanny pack for easy access and a constant reminder to reapply.

Extra pair of Socks

Walking 15,000 steps daily can be hard on your feet. It’s been proven that by simply exchanging your socks after a long day can relieve stress from your sore feet. The extra pair of socks can also come in handy in case of rain or unexpected splashing in one of the water rides.

First Aid Kit

In the midst of thousands of people, an accident is bound to happen. Whether it’s your toddler that trips, falls and scrapes a knee, or your shoes happen to create a blister, a first aid kit can bring much relief. Make sure to stock it with essentials like band-aids, aspirins, and alcohol pads for disinfecting.