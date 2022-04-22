Here’s Why You Should Start a Garden This Spring

It seems like houseplants have become all the rage in recent years. Succulents, snake plants, and pothos plants are all having a moment, and rightfully so. However, it’s time to take the indoor plant game to the next level by starting a garden from scratch. The commitment is minimal, and the benefits are endless.

There are countless benefits to gardening. Below are six reasons why you should start a garden this spring.

Creates routine and responsibility

If you’re looking to build a routine that keeps you on track and accountable, starting a garden can help you do just that. Starting a garden is a great way to work on something bigger than yourself. A successful garden requires commitment, consistency, and care. It’ll need your attention daily, making it a great option for someone looking for that extra responsibility.

Improve your vitamin D intake

Vitamin D contains numerous benefits, so it’s critical to get our recommended intake. Vitamin D helps our bodies absorb calcium, which helps maintain healthy bones and teeth. It also helps protect us from many diseases and conditions. Tending to your garden will get you outside and get a healthy amount of sun exposure. A win-win for you and your garden.

Boost your mood

Studies have shown that gardening significantly reduces stress and anxiety. Keeping our minds busy with our gardening responsibilities can help us channel our energy into different tasks. Gardening helps us connect with nature and cultivates a greater sense of happiness.

Eat healthier

One of the many benefits of starting a garden is being able to reap what you sow. In this case, the harvest is vegetables you can eat. Whether you’re a big fan of cucumbers or love indulging in tomatoes, your garden allows you to eat healthier without leaving your home.

Improve mental clarity

Over time, gardening can help you improve your memory and mental clarity. Your garden will require more than water and sun. Keeping track of the multiple steps in the daily routine will help you use different parts of your brain and improve your focus, memory, and perception.

Bond with your family

Finding the time to bond with your family can be difficult while juggling multiple responsibilities. Gardening is a great excuse to get the family together for a set time each day. By sharing responsibilities for tending to the garden, your family can enjoy some uninterrupted and mobile-free time to catch up and connect over a shared interest.