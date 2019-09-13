Coping After the Loss of a Child with Author Amy Fulmer

Children are dying in record numbers, and sadly, parents are not taught how to grieve the loss of their child. Whether you’ve lost a child, or know someone who has, finding the help and support to overcome one of life’s greatest challenges.

In this episode of SmartFem’s Between the Lines, host Lea Woodford talks to author Amy Fulmer about the stages of grief for parents who lost a child. Her book, Don’t Trip Potato Chip, is her personal raw and personal story of the journey she lived after losing her son. Amy shares why grief is essential for parents who are going through the healing process after the loss of their child.

The show is available to watch in its entirety on Amazon Prime and Roku.