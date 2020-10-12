Storytelling is Crucial for Your Business – Here’s How to Get Started

We all have a story to tell. Whether it’s our mission, vision, or purpose behind our business endeavors, there is great power behind a well thought out story. Our followers, customers, and business prospects are looking to build a connection and relationship with us, and it’s up to us to build a strong foundation for that bond.

As an entrepreneur and storyteller, I understand the power of a good story. It’s the bridge between you and those you want to connect with, and when done right, can help you establish and elevate your business. Storytelling allows you to control the narrative of your business. You have the power to share what you want your community to know about your journey.

A good story can help you make a sale, build a relationship, and grow your online presence. You don’t have to be a communications professional to successfully practice storytelling in your business. All you need is a story and a platform to get started. Below are three simple steps to get started in your business storytelling journey.

Organize and outline

Not all storytelling is created equal, so it’s up to you to build a plan that works for you and your business. Start a master list of ideas you’d like to cover and share with your network. No idea is too silly or small, so get any thoughts onto the list and start from there. Once you’ve compiled a big enough list, begin organizing your stories based on what you think your audience would most likely connect with. You can even take it a step further and create an editorial calendar to build accountability and consistency around your stories.

Generate goals

Like with any other aspect of a business, creating realistic goals can help you track your progress. Think about what your ultimate objective is for sharing your stories. Do you want to grow your following, build trust, or make more sales? Understanding your target is essential to making sure you’re on the right track. Don’t post and ghost. Follow up with your analytics and study the numbers. They can tell you a lot about the audience each story reached.

Awe with authenticity

Being genuine and transparent is essential when it comes to successful and engaging storytelling. As consumers, we can usually tell when someone or something is not authentic, so don’t try to fool anyone. Being real is key to being relatable. No one is perfect, so your consumers don’t expect you to be. Be honest and share as much as you feel comfortable sharing. Your consumers will appreciate it.