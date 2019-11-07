How to Travel Light and Dress Well This Holiday Season

The Holiday season is just around the corner, and with the joyful festivities also comes the stressful travel arrangements. Whether you’re traveling for family, work, or both, it’s important to look your best while on the go.

Fortunately, there’s a way to be mindful and efficient when packing your holiday travel suitcase. Packing light doesn’t have to mean dressing badly. Below are my top three tips for traveling light and dressing well this holiday season.

Stick to a color palette

I recently talked about the benefits of a minimalist wardrobe and getting started creating one. Honestly, there’s no easier way of doing so than choosing a solid color palette. Not only does a consistent color palette help you with your personal brand, but it also helps make it easier to get dressed every day.

Keep those colors in mind when packing for your holiday travels. While a color palette is often five colors, I would recommend cutting it back to three for a carry-on. Trust me, it’ll help save you time and space during hectic times.

Pack versatile pieces

Dressing for holiday parties and special occasions is fun, but nothing beats practical. Make sure that you can get the most out of every piece you pack. Separates and basics are an easy way to create multiple outfits out of your selections.

Stick to basics like jeans, tanks, and of course, a leather jacket. You can always throw in items like a little black dress that you can dress up or down depending on the occasion. The best part is that it can function as a top too!

Wear your bulky items

I know I just mentioned the importance of practicality, but I love fun pieces too. If you can’t bring yourself to leave your big fur vest at home, then plan on wearing it on for your flight. Not only will you look cute while walking down the aisle, but it’ll save you a lot of space in your carry on as well.

This can apply to any items in your suitcase. I like to wear things like jackets, boots, and hats while I travel because it saves me a ton of space that I can use to pack other essentials like beauty and accessories.

Safe (and light) travels!