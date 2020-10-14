How to Manage Your Mental Health While Managing Social Media

Social media has become a part of our everyday lives. It’s how we connect, share, and establish relationships online. For some of us, it’s also our livelihood. If you’re an entrepreneur, it’s likely an instrumental part of your business’s marketing strategy, and an essential responsibility to keep your business visible and relevant.

While social media is an essential part of business success, mental health is, too. It’s no secret social media can take a toll on our mental health. Whether we’d like to admit it or not, constantly browsing through other accounts can negatively affect our confidence and self-esteem.

This isn’t a lost cause, however. Social media management and mental health can co-exist if you’re intentional about it. Below are three major tips to manage your mental health while managing social media.

Build a purposeful plan

If you constantly find yourself mindlessly scrolling through social media without any real reason, you’re likely lacking a strategy. Social media can be an overwhelming task and managing multiple platforms can quickly lead to distraction and inconsistency. By creating a social media strategy, you’ll have a clear path to success. You’ll know what to post and when allowing you to be more intentional about the time you spend on social media and the variety of platforms.

Creation over consumption

If your time spent on social media platforms has increased, but the number of posts has decreased, you’re probably consuming too much. It can be easy to get overwhelmed by all the information out there. Before you even open the app, spend some time creating quality content. This will ensure you spend your energy creating before you waste it consuming. Instead of mindlessly scrolling, think about creative ways you can engage with your audience and community. Responding to comments, starting conversations, and connecting followers are just some ways your time can be better spent on social media.

Set time limits

Whether you’re managing social media accounts for your business or use social media for your personal life, certain apps can be addicting. This usually means you open those apps without thinking about it and spend too much valuable time on them without any good reasons. By setting time limits, you’re more likely to make the time you spend on the apps count. Since setting time limits for social media use, I find myself being more intentional about the time I’m on them. I want to make sure that while I’m on it, I either post something or engage with someone. Every minute counts, especially when it comes to mental health.