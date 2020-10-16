Sustainability has become a hot topic in the 21st century. With the rising talks of climate change and environmental consciousness, consumers are looking for ways to help improve the state of the planet. Fortunately, doing your part is not as hard as it may seem.

Transitioning to an eco-friendly lifestyle has never been easier. There are countless methods, alternatives, and lifestyle changes you can make now that can cause a positive impact on the environment in the future. Below are five simple ways to transition to an eco-friendly lifestyle.

Eat less meat

I’m not a vegetarian, but the more I educate myself about the environmental impact of the meat industry, the more I opt for meatless meals. This means I don’t necessarily quit meat altogether, but I do make more conscious decisions when planning my next meal. This sometimes means I opt for meat alternatives, like plant-based protein, seafood, or even poultry.

Bonus: Meat can get pricey. Choosing alternatives or replacing meat with vegetables can help you save money in the long run.

Recycle more

Recycling can be confusing. Guidelines and regulations vary by state and sometimes even city, so knowing what’s recyclable and what’s not can be intimidating. There are great websites that can help you understand your local recycling guidelines. When in doubt, take the time to research the contained based on your local standards.

Say no to single-use

Single-use products are often advertised as cheap, convenient, and cute, but the long-term effect of this short-term purchase can be damaging. Single-use plastic products are some of the most frowned upon in the sustainability world. Plastic bags, utensils, and water bottles are just some of the things you can replace with more sustainable options. They’re an investment that can have some major benefits in the future of the environment.

Reduce water waste

When it comes to making the switch to an eco-friendly lifestyle, some changes seem too hard to commit to. I mean, I forget my reusable grocery bags too often when heading to the market. Fortunately, there are many things you can do to make a difference. Reducing your water waste can be as easy as turning off the faucet while you scrub your hands, taking a shorter shower, or doing laundry only once a week. A simple change that can save you time, money, and so much guilt.

Shop second-hand first

It’s no secret I’m a huge advocate for thrifting and secondhand shopping. Not only is it a great way to explore your style and save money, but it’s also a simple and fun way to make a positive impact on the environment. When you choose to shop second-hand, you send a message to wasteful companies. With time, they’ll realize there’s not a big demand for wasteful items like clothes, plastics, and single-use items.