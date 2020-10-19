Weekend Habits to Set Your Busy Week Up for Success

Life is full of unpredictability. During these unprecedented times full of stress and uncertainty, establishing healthy habits and routines is more important than ever. Positive habits help up show up for us in powerful ways, and make our daily lives run smoothly. As a busy mom balancing multiple projects at once, I’ve come to learn that the only way I can show up for myself and others in my life is by creating routines that make the process simpler and a lot more enjoyable.

Establishing weekend habits can help you avoid the Sunday Blues and show up as the best version of yourself. Below are some of my weekend habits that help set my busy week up for success.

Create a menu and grocery shop

I used to be a daily meal planner and grocery shopper. I didn’t realize how much valuable time I was spending until I switched my routine to only doing it once a week. Now, I take about an hour planning the meals for the week, and another hour grocery shopping for all the ingredients. By doing this, I save myself valuable time and energy I can use for other priorities. Taking this time to stock your pantry with healthy snacks can also help keep you energized throughout your busy week.

Time block your priorities

Speaking of priorities, time blocking is one of the best hacks to ensuring you complete all your critical tasks. Spend an hour each weekend time blocking some of your most important assignments, projects, or commitments. Not only will this help keep you accountable and on track, but it will also help you say no to things that aren’t as important. Think about what the ideal week would look like and map it out. You’ll be pleasantly surprised by the effectiveness of time blocking.

Deep clean and organize

I don’t know about you, but nothing is more satisfying to me than a clean home. Having everything (or almost everything) in its place helps clear my mind. The less clutter there is in my house the less clutter I have in my brain. If you live with family, friends, or roommates, make sure to delegate responsibilities so not everything falls on your plate. Starting the week with a clean slate (or house) allows me to focus my attention on fun and more pressing projects.

Run those tedious errands

Whether you’ve been putting off a trip to the bank, dry cleaning, or your car’s oil change, plan to get them done over the weekend. These small but tedious tasks can take up valuable time and energy throughout the week, so getting them done on your downtime can save you all the stress of thinking about it during the week. I like to create a master to-do list of necessary errands and leave it on the fridge. Throughout the week, I can add tasks and delegate with my husband the following weekend.

Decompress and find quiet time

Sometimes, there’s a lot of value and magic in doing nothing at all. Taking time to decompress during the weekend is essential to your mental health. Find pockets of quiet time where you can sit with your thoughts and clear your energy from the previous week. This will allow you to take the weight off your shoulders and keep you from carrying with you into the week ahead.