With the first half of 2021 nearly behind us, this is the perfect time to start thinking about your mid-year reviews and how you can successfully complete one. Whether you’re a solopreneur working under your own management or an employee with leadership above you, check-ins are a great opportunity to assess where you are and where you want to go.

Reviewing your goals can be intimidating, so prepping yourself for the moment is essential. Below are five steps to successfully complete a mid-year check-in.

Review your goals

Sometimes, we tend to forget the big goals we set at the beginning of the year because we get so busy with day-to-day tasks. Before you schedule time for a mid-year review, take some time to review your goals and make note of how much progress you’ve made towards them. If you have specific examples, write down notes. They’ll come in handy when you meet with your manager.

Highlight praise

Many of us don’t take the time to celebrate our wins as they happen, so bringing them up during a performance review might be tricky. If you don’t already, start a folder where you keep all your work “kudos”. These are notes of praise from peers or leaders you work with. When it comes time for your review, these gold stars can help you earn those extra points you deserve.

Acknowledge failure

We’re all constantly failing at something, but not enough of us acknowledge that failure. It takes courage and vulnerability to admit that you were wrong, and while it’s never fun, it opens up the dialogue for better conversations and reviews. When you bring up a failure, make sure you also address how it can be improved in the future.

Gain clarity

Performance reviews are an opportunity for everyone involved to gain clarity about the work that’s being done and the work that is left to do. One of the best things you can do when preparing for a mid-year review is to have your top questions lined up. This is your time to bring up anything you’re unclear or unsure about.

Update goals

You can’t experience growth without change. Don’t end the review without updating your goals in whatever way it makes sense. This is the ideal time for you and your manager to make any edits, adjustments, or changes that will benefit you and your company over the next six months.